NEST Result 2022 declared: See how to check here

NEST Result 2022 has been declared on the official website -- nestexam.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 05:19 PM IST

NEST Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Institute of Science Education and Research, NISER has declared the National Entrance Screening Test, NEST Result 2022 on the official website, nestexam.in. Candidates who successfully wrote the NEST Exam 2022 can download their respective results now. 

The NEST Scorecard will also be released by the NISER soon on the official website. 

The NEST Exam 2022 is conducted every year to give admission to candidates into the MSc programmes in subjects such as Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics courses in premium institutes like the National Institute of Science Education, NISER Bhubaneshwar and University of Mumbai, Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences. 

NEST Result 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website of NEST, nestexam.in
  • After that, on the homepage, click on the NEST Result 2022 – NISER or CEBS link
  • The website will take you to a new page where you must login with your credentials – roll number and date of birth
  • Then once logged in, the result will appear on the screen
  • Download the result and print a copy for future reference
  • Students note that they can check the results for both NISER and CEBS.

