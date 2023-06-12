NEET UG result 2023 SOON at neet.nta.nic.in, know how to download NEET result, cut off

File photo

NEET UG 2023 result is likely to be declared this week. Once released, NEET result 2023 will be available on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Last year, the result was declared five days after the answer key release date. However, no official date has been announced yet to declare the NEET UG result 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 on June 5. The NEET UG official answer key PDF is available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the NEET UG 2023 response sheet has also been released. NEET UG 2023 result is likely to be declared this week.

Once the NEET UG 2023 result is released, candidates will be able to check their results from the official website -- neet.nic.in.

NEET UG Result 2023: Websites to check scores

neet.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

NEET UG Result 2023: How to check