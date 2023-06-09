Search icon
NEET UG result 2023 likely soon at neet.nta.nic.in, know how to check cut-off online

The NEET UG Answer key and OMR Sheets were released earlier this month. The window to raise objections against the provisional answer key was closed on June 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

File photo

NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the NEET UG 2023. NEET UG 2023 was conducted on May 7 and now the candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam are waiting for the NEET UG results. 

Although there have been no official notifications regarding the release date of the NEET UG 2023 result, NTA is likely to be out in the second week of June. 

The NEET UG Answer key and OMR Sheets were released earlier this month. The window to raise objections against the provisional answer key was closed on June 6. 

Once the NEET UG 2023 result is released, candidates will be able to check their results from the official website -- neet.nic.in. 

NEET UG Result 2023: Websites to check scores 

  • neet.nta.nic.in
  • nta.ac.in

NEET UG 2023 Result: Steps to check 

  • Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the direct link for NEET UG Result 2023.
  • A login page will open.
  • Enter the required login details.
  • Hit the submit option.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Check the scores carefully.
  • Download, save, and print the scorecard for future reference.

