NEET UG result 2022 DECLARED: 18 female candidates in top 50

NEET UG result 2022: As many as 4,29,160 males out of 7,63,545 who appeared in the exam and 5,63,902 females out of 10,01,015 cleared the NEET UG.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 06:34 AM IST

File photo

In the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2022 declared on Wednesday evening, Rajasthan`s Tanishka bagged the topmost rank among the 17.64 lakh candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam. Delhi`s Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

Notably, Tanishka shared the same score (715) with those on the second, third and fourth rank. Among the top 50 candidates across the country who came out with flying colours, 18 are females on the list while there are 32 male candidates who made it into the list of the top 50 in India.

Others who featured in the top 10 in the country include Rucha Pawashe (715) from Karnataka, Errabelly Sidharth Rao (711) from Telangana, Rishi Vinay Balse (710) from Maharashtra, Arpit Narang (710) from Punjab, Krishna SR (710) from Karnataka, Zeel Vipul Vyas (710) from Gujarat, and Haziq Parveez Lone (710) from Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 4,29,160 males out of 7,63,545 who appeared in the exam and 5,63,902 females out of 10,01,015 cleared the NEET UG 2022.

The undergraduate medical entrance test had taken place on July 17. The tests were conducted at 3,570 centres spread across 497 cities in the country and 14 cities out of India. (ANI)

