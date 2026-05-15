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NEET-UG Re-Exam on June 21: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan claims exam cancelled to protect students' rights

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NEET-UG Re-Exam on June 21: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan claims exam cancelled to protect students' rights

The NEET-UG re-exam is scheduled for June 21, with new admit cards by June 14. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured extra exam time, choice of centres, and stricter measures against malpractice.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 15, 2026, 11:53 AM IST

NEET-UG Re-Exam on June 21: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan claims exam cancelled to protect students' rights
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Following the announcement of a NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed a press briefing outlining the government’s stance on the decision and broader examination reforms.

Re-Exam Decision Aimed at Protecting Students

Pradhan stated that the decision to conduct the re-test was taken in the interest of students’ rights and to ensure fairness in the examination process. He emphasised that the government and NTA are committed to preventing malpractice and maintaining the credibility of national-level entrance tests.

He added that admit cards for the re-exam will be issued on or before June 14, and candidates will receive additional time during the examination to support better performance.

Examination Process and Transparency Measures

According to the minister, the NEET-UG exam was originally conducted on May 3. Concerns were raised shortly after, with grievances submitted through the NTA’s redressal system alleging similarities between certain questions and unofficial 'guess papers.'

These complaints triggered internal reviews by the NTA and the Ministry of Education, followed by involvement of central investigative agencies. Pradhan reiterated that the process was handed over for further scrutiny to ensure transparency and accountability.

He also assured that candidates will be allowed to choose their preferred examination centres, aiming to reduce logistical stress for students appearing in the re-test.

Shift Towards Computer-Based Testing

Highlighting long-term reforms, the minister indicated that the examination system is expected to transition towards a computer-based test (CBT) model from next year. This shift, he said, is intended to improve efficiency, reduce errors, and strengthen exam security.

He further urged students not to be influenced by rumours surrounding the controversy, stating that steps have already been taken to strengthen the examination framework based on recommendations from expert committees.

Investigation and Accountability Measures

Pradhan confirmed that a detailed investigation will be conducted by the CBI to examine the irregularities. He assured that strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible for wrongdoing, reinforcing the government’s commitment to maintaining integrity in competitive examinations.

The announcement comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the examination system, with authorities promising structural improvements to prevent similar issues in the future.

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