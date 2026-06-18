NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA urges students to stay calm, ignore rumours ahead of re-test

The NTA has urged NEET-UG candidates to stay calm ahead of the June 21 re-exam, assuring strict security and fairness. It warned against rumours and malpractice, citing lessons from the cancelled May 3 exam, while offering mental health support to students.

As NEET-UG re-examination is just days away, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has appealed to candidates to stay calm and focus on their preparation, emphasising that comprehensive measures are in place to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.

Exam to be held as scheduled

In an official message, the NTA confirmed that the re-exam will take place on Sunday as planned. It cautioned students against believing rumours about any postponement and advised them to rely only on official updates from the agency.

— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 18, 2026

Robust security measures in place

The agency stressed that it has implemented extensive safeguards in coordination with ministries, state authorities, and security agencies. According to the NTA, ensuring the integrity of the examination remains its top priority, with multiple layers of security designed to prevent any irregularities.

Strict Action Against Malpractice

Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance, the NTA warned that any attempt at cheating or malpractice would be dealt with firmly. The agency said these steps are crucial to protect the interests of sincere and hardworking students.

Lessons learned from previous cancellation

The NTA also addressed the earlier cancellation of the May 3 exam, stating that the decision was taken in the best interest of candidates after concerns over a paper leak surfaced. It added that the experience has helped strengthen the system for the upcoming test.

Mental health support for students

Recognising the stress surrounding competitive exams, the agency highlighted the availability of the MANAS mental health helpline (14416). Students experiencing anxiety or pressure were encouraged to seek support, with the NTA emphasising that asking for help is a positive step.

Appeal to parents and community

The NTA urged parents, teachers, and the wider community to play a supportive role by avoiding the spread of unverified information and helping maintain a calm environment for students.

Final message to candidates

In its concluding note, the agency advised students to stay composed, rest adequately, and focus on performing their best in the examination.

The NEET-UG 2026 exam, conducted on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak. The case is currently under investigation by the CBI, with the retest scheduled for June 21.