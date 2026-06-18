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NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA promises fair retest on June 21, advises aspirants to stay calm: 'Extensive arrangements for safe exam'

The NTA has said that Re-NEET 2026 will be held on schedule and advised candidates not to believe social media speculation about a delay.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 02:44 PM IST

NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA promises fair retest on June 21, advises aspirants to stay calm: 'Extensive arrangements for safe exam'
Image source: ANI
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As only three days are remaining for the NEET (UG) re-exam, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NTA) has told aspirants that comprehensive arrangements are in place for a safe, secure, and fair test, working closely with relevant ministries, state authorities, and security agencies.

The NTA has said that Re-NEET 2026 will be held on schedule and advised candidates not to believe social media speculation about a delay.

NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA aasures safe exam

In a social media post on X, the NTA said, "To every candidate: you have worked hard, you have prepared, and now is the time to trust your effort. Stay calm, rest well, and focus on doing your best. That is all that is asked of you".

The NTA emphasised that extensive measures have been put in place to ensure the NEET retest is conducted safely and securely. 

"The integrity of this process is our highest priority, and robust, multi-layered safeguards have been put in place. Any attempt at malpractice will be dealt with firmly - because protecting honest, hardworking students is exactly what this is about".

Referring to the NEET exam cancellation, the testing body noted that the difficult call taken on May 3 was in the best interest of the candidates.

"The moment a problem was identified, we acted to protect the fairness of the process for every sincere candidate. We have carried those lessons forward and strengthened the system further this time," the NTA said.

Preparations for fair NEET re-examination completed

The Raipur district administration has completed extensive preparations for the upcoming NEET re-examination, with officials ensuring that all examination centres are equipped with essential facilities for candidates.

Speaking about the arrangements, Raipur Collector Gaurav Kumar Singh told ANI that the administration was making every effort to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination across the district."We are prepared and making every effort," Singh said.

The Collector said that special attention was being given to basic amenities and logistical arrangements at all examination centres. According to him, measures have been taken to address issues related to heat, electricity and water supply so that candidates do not face any inconvenience on the examination day.

"Whether it's heat, electricity, or water, arrangements are being made for all of these," he said.

Singh further said that officials were conducting physical inspections of examination centres to verify preparedness and ensure that all required facilities were in place before the examination.

Meanwhile, an Indian Army helicopter conducted a trial landing at the Tirunelveli Armed Reserve Ground on Tuesday (June 16) as part of preparations to transport NEET-UG 2026 question papers under enhanced security arrangements.

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