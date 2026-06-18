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NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA issues new guidelines for downloading retest admit cards, removes bank verification step, details here

The National Testing Agency encouraged the students to download their admit cards as soon as possible and carefully check their exam centre, reporting time, and other details ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination.

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Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 08:28 AM IST

NEET-UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA issues new guidelines for downloading retest admit cards, removes bank verification step, details here
NEET aspirants, Image source: ANI
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has updated the download process for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-exam admit cards. The agency has officially enabled the download facility without requiring candidates to first complete their bank account verification, a step that had previously caused concern among students.

In an X post, NTA on Wednesday clarified that candidates can now prioritise downloading their hall tickets and complete the mandatory bank account verification for the examination fee refund process at a later time. Aspirants remain fully eligible for the fee refund regardless of when they complete this verification.

"If you were unable to download your admit card earlier because of pending bank details, you can now: Download your Admit Card immediately. Complete bank account verification later. Still remain eligible for the examination fee refund process," the post read.

The National Testing Agency encouraged the students to download their admit cards as soon as possible and carefully check their exam centre, reporting time, and other details ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination.

Upon downloading, students are strongly advised to carefully verify all details, including their exam centre, reporting time, and personal information and keep two printed copies of the admit card ready for the day of the examination.

"Download your admit card today and keep both the printed copies ready for exam day. Best wishes to all NEET 2026 aspirants," NTA said.

The upcoming re-exam, which follows the cancellation of the May 3 test after a paper leak, will be conducted in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM, with an additional 15 minutes provided to accommodate administrative procedures.

The NEET-UG re-examination is expected to witness participation from a large number of candidates, making coordinated efforts among various departments crucial for ensuring smooth and incident-free conduct of the examination across the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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