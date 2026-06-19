FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali film sees box office revival as exhibitors increase shows in second week on audience demand

Main Vaapas Aaunga sees box office revival with increased shows in second week

NEET Re-Exam 2026: NTA Warns Candidates, Releases Fresh Dress Code Guidelines

NEET Re-Exam 2026: NTA Warns Candidates, Releases Fresh Dress Code Guidelines

NEET-UG re-exam 2026: NTA issues fresh advisory to candidates, warns them against fake messages

NEET-UG re-exam 2026: NTA issues fresh advisory to candidates

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsEducation

EDUCATION

NEET-UG re-exam 2026: NTA issues fresh advisory to candidates, warns them against fake messages

In its efforts to carry out the NEET re-exam successfully, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that it is sending reminder SMS, emails, and WhatsApp notifications to candidates, to remind them to download their admit cards.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 07:03 PM IST

NEET-UG re-exam 2026: NTA issues fresh advisory to candidates, warns them against fake messages
NEET-UG re-exam 2026: NTA issues fresh advisory to candidates
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In its efforts to carry out the NEET re-exam successfully, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that it is sending reminder SMS, emails, and WhatsApp notifications to candidates, to remind them to download their admit cards for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, Sunday, and also to caution students against scam messages and fraud communications. 

The NEET-UG exam, required for admissions into both government and private prestigious colleges, was originally held on May 3, 2026, but later cancelled on May 12 due to allegations of a paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the matter. 

NTA issues advisory for NEET candidates 

"NTA is sending reminder SMS and emails to candidates to download their admit cards for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026," the agency said in a public advisory on X. 

The agency announced that authentic SMS messages would be sent from the official sender ID "NICPEP," and emails would originate from "no-reply.Neet.nta@nic.in." It also emphasised that the only official website for this process is http://Neet.nta.nic.in and encouraged candidates to enter this URL directly into their browsers. 

"NTA will NEVER ask for any payment, send exam papers, answer keys, or 'leaked' material, or share your admit card via a link," the advisory said, adding, "If you receive any such message, do not click. Report it." 

To prevent students from being targeted by any scam, the NTA specified that it would now send exam updates and centre information to candidates directly via WhatsApp for the re-examination. 

It further specified that candidates must check the blue verified tick before reading the message and the name 'National Testing Agency' next to the sender. It further cautioned students that messages from any account without the blue tick are NOT from the NTA, even if it appears to use their name, the advisory said. 

The NTA further said that the WhatsApp service is a "broadcast-only channel" and that it "will not ask you to reply, share OTPs/personal details, or pay". Any message claiming to be from the NTA that requests personal information like these is fraudulent. 

It has also advised that candidates who have already downloaded their admit cards for the June 21 re-examination need not download them again. "The SMS/Email/WhatsApp messages are primarily for those students who are yet to download their new Admit Cards," it said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali film sees box office revival as exhibitors increase shows in second week on audience demand
Main Vaapas Aaunga sees box office revival with increased shows in second week
Allu Arjun summoned by Hyderabad court in Pushpa 2 stampede case
Allu Arjun summoned by Hyderabad court in Pushpa 2 stampede case
NEET-UG re-exam 2026: NTA issues fresh advisory to candidates, warns them against fake messages
NEET-UG re-exam 2026: NTA issues fresh advisory to candidates
'Does he have the guts?': Sreesanth challenges Harbhajan Singh to ring fight as slapgate feud flares
Sreesanth challenges Harbhajan Singh to ring fight as slapgate feud flares
Prahaar teaser: Rajkummar Rao impresses as Ujjwal Nikam, film focuses on 26/11 Mumbai attack trial involving Ajmal Kasab
Prahaar teaser: Rajkummar Rao impresses as Ujjwal Nikam
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement