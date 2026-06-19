NEET-UG re-exam 2026: NTA issues fresh advisory to candidates, warns them against fake messages

In its efforts to carry out the NEET re-exam successfully, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that it is sending reminder SMS, emails, and WhatsApp notifications to candidates, to remind them to download their admit cards.

In its efforts to carry out the NEET re-exam successfully, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that it is sending reminder SMS, emails, and WhatsApp notifications to candidates, to remind them to download their admit cards for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, Sunday, and also to caution students against scam messages and fraud communications.

The NEET-UG exam, required for admissions into both government and private prestigious colleges, was originally held on May 3, 2026, but later cancelled on May 12 due to allegations of a paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the matter.

NTA issues advisory for NEET candidates

"NTA is sending reminder SMS and emails to candidates to download their admit cards for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026," the agency said in a public advisory on X.

The agency announced that authentic SMS messages would be sent from the official sender ID "NICPEP," and emails would originate from "no-reply.Neet.nta@nic.in." It also emphasised that the only official website for this process is http://Neet.nta.nic.in and encouraged candidates to enter this URL directly into their browsers.

"NTA will NEVER ask for any payment, send exam papers, answer keys, or 'leaked' material, or share your admit card via a link," the advisory said, adding, "If you receive any such message, do not click. Report it."

To prevent students from being targeted by any scam, the NTA specified that it would now send exam updates and centre information to candidates directly via WhatsApp for the re-examination.

It further specified that candidates must check the blue verified tick before reading the message and the name 'National Testing Agency' next to the sender. It further cautioned students that messages from any account without the blue tick are NOT from the NTA, even if it appears to use their name, the advisory said.

The NTA further said that the WhatsApp service is a "broadcast-only channel" and that it "will not ask you to reply, share OTPs/personal details, or pay". Any message claiming to be from the NTA that requests personal information like these is fraudulent.

It has also advised that candidates who have already downloaded their admit cards for the June 21 re-examination need not download them again. "The SMS/Email/WhatsApp messages are primarily for those students who are yet to download their new Admit Cards," it said.