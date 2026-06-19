NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA dismisses latest social media leak posts as fake, NMC issues advisory

Ahead of NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21, NTA DG Abhishek Singh dismissed paper leak claims on social media as "fake" and said question papers are secure for 23 lakh candidates. NMC issued an advisory for all colleges and institutions.

Ahead of NEET UG 2026 re-examination, National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh has dismissed claims of paper leak as fake amid a surge of posts and videos circulating on social media. He asserted that question papers remain secure as nearly 23 lakh candidates are set to appear for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, June 21.

'Fake': NTA response to latest social media claims on NEET paper leak

In recent days, several social media users and anxious students have shared images and videos purportedly showing question papers, prompting widespread concern and calls for clarification from the NTA. Responding to queries from ANI, Singh said, "They are fake, and question papers are safe."

The NTA, along with multiple government agencies, is working around the clock to counter fraudsters and scammers who are using fake question papers to deceive students and parents. As part of these efforts, the government has temporarily restricted access to Telegram, which was being misused in some cases to run such scams.

"NTA is committed 100 per cent to ensuring that no malpractice takes place. Every question paper has been prepared in a completely secure manner. We have added multiple layers of security at every stage -- from setting and translation to printing, transportation, and storage," Singh said.

He added that the agency has coordinated with multiple ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, paramilitary forces, Department of Posts, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, as well as state governments and police."This is a commitment that India has made to its young minds. We will ensure that the examination is conducted in a flawless manner across all 5,000-plus centres in India and 14 centres abroad," he said.

NMC tells colleges no leave on June 20-21

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a nationwide advisory directing all medical colleges to remain vigilant ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21. Colleges have been directed to avoid granting leave on 20–21 June except in exceptional cases to ensure exam integrity.

In a June 18, 2026, public notice, the NMC instructed all medical colleges to follow Department of Higher Education guidelines to ensure a fair NEET UG 2026 re-exam. Colleges must counsel students on ethical conduct and monitor them strictly as a preventive step after past reports of students undermining exam integrity. The directive was sent to deans, principals and state medical education departments.

The NTA will conduct the NEET UG re-exam on June 21 under heightened security to ensure transparency.

(With inputs from ANI)