NEET-UG 2026: Common mistakes students must avoid ahead of counselling process

Given the conditions in the country over the past few days, it is clear that the NEET UG examination has a firm grip on the country's interests.

Given the conditions in the country over the past few days, it is clear that the NEET UG examination has a firm grip on the country's interests.

As lakhs of students are waiting for the official answer key and their scorecards, it is very important for them to understand the counselling process in advance to avoid any last-minute failures and hassle.

Let us look at the counselling process to get a better grasp of the procedure :

The counselling process takes place in two formats: MCC Counselling, which holds the 15% All India Quota, and State Counselling, which holds the remaining 85% seats. However, students can choose to participate in both or one of the counselling sessions, depending on their choice, rank, and other relevant factors.

The MCC Counselling supports the seats in the premier elite medical institutions of the country. The counselling supports 15% of the seats across all government colleges in the country, as well as 100% of the seats in elite institutions such as AIIMS New Delhi.

The MCC Counselling remains a prominent choice for top rankers seeking admission to these colleges. The counselling is supposed to start after the NEET 2026 results are announced.

On the other hand, the individual states hold their own counselling sessions, such as DGME for UP and DME for MP. These counselling sessions support 85% of the seats in government colleges. It is important to note that students can attend state counselling only if they belong to that state. Thus, a student from Madhya Pradesh cannot fill in the state counselling of Maharashtra.

These counsellings also support the seats for private colleges. These counselling sessions are conducted in a general manner. It is important to understand the structure of Counselling so that every step is clear and understandable :

1-NEET UG 2026 results will be declared with All India Ranks and category ranks of candidates, as necessary for Counselling.

2-Students can fill in the MMC Counselling as separate state counsellings, and the registration fee has to be paid.

3. After the payment of fees, students have to prepare a list for choice filling carefully and lock their choices before the deadline.

4-The Counselling software takes into account your rank, your category, and the choices you submit. It scans your list top to bottom to see if any seats are available.

5-Once a round’s provisional result is announced, students will be given a stipulated time to report any technical glitches.

6-Once the allotment is done you have the options to lock the seat (Freeze, if you like the seat and do not want a change), accept the seat but would like a better change (Float, if you like the seat but can get an above choice in your list) or you can opt out of the counselling process without a penalty if it is round 1(If you feel that allotted colleges are not in your interest).

Choice filling is not about selecting colleges you can get; it is about arranging colleges in the order you genuinely prefer. The software rewards strategy and preference, not fear." — K.L. Mali, NEET Academic Expert

Once your registration profile is verified and you pay the counselling fee successfully, the MCC or state portal opens up its most important module – the choice-filling form. To the left of the dash is a dynamic list of eligible schools, which you can selectively move to your personalised preference basket on the right.

Top-Down Priority Logic: The online allotment system processes your choices in order, starting with the first line. If your rank is above the cutoff for your most preferred choice, the seat is immediately allotted to you, and the system ignores all below that cutoff. For this reason, your absolute dream institutes should always be at the very top of the list, followed progressively by realistic high-quality backup options.

Dynamic Modifiers: The interface has special interactive functions for modifying your list on the fly. Single-click arrow buttons let you move an institute up or down by one position. You can also drag and drop to instantly swap the order of two colleges or use a multi-delete tool to clear multiple unwanted selections at one time.

Finality of Choice Locking: At the end of the order process, you will be asked to re-enter your account password to officially "Lock" your choices before the session expires. If you leave the dashboard without locking, the system will automatically freeze whatever draft arrangement is left saved in your basket at the exact minute the deadline hits.

"Students should understand the Freeze and Float options thoroughly. A single wrong decision during allotment can impact opportunities in future rounds." — Priyansh Sogani, Senior Chemistry Faculty

Now that a seat has been awarded, the focus is on physical verification at the college. If a paper is missed or a format error is detected, the allotment is immediately withdrawn. To make it easy, keep your files in a master folder that contains your originals and at least 3 self-attested photocopies of each of the following key documents:

NEET Essentials: Your 2026 Admit Card, official Scorecard displaying your All India Rank, and the freshly downloaded Seat Allotment Letter.

Academic Proofs: Class 10 certificate (which serves as your official age/DOB verification), along with your Class 12 marksheet and passing certificate.

Identity & Records: A valid government photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, or Passport), 8 to 12 recent passport-size photos matching your application form, and a medical fitness certificate signed by a registered practitioner.

Quota Specifics (If Applicable): Your State Domicile Certificate for 85% state quota seats, a Transfer/Migration certificate if you are changing boards, and a valid Category/EWS certificate issued within the current financial year.

No matter your rank, understanding these system rules ensures you turn your hard-earned scorecard into an official gateway to your medical career. Move through each round carefully, lock your options with strategy, and step into the next phase of your healthcare journey with complete confidence.

(Karunn Kandoi- Founder, CEO of Vidysea. A trailblazer in the EdTech sector, Karunn brings over two decades of leadership across global education and technology. His roles include engineering and quality leadership roles at General Electric Medical Systems and product management at Microsoft.)

(Co-author: Sanket Patel)