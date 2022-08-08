Amid demand for second chance, NTA NEET UG 2022 likely tomorrow: Check past year trends, how to check here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the NEET UG 2022 answer key tomorrow (August 9) at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
Official confirmation in this regard is still awaited.
On the one hand, candidates are demanding a second attempt at the NEET UG 2022 this year after demands for the postponement were denied, on the other hand, NTA is all set to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key and the OMR sheet.
NEET-UG 2022 answer key: How to download
NEET-UG 2022 LIVE: Past year cut off trends
Read: NEET UG 2022 answer key expected to be released on THIS date at neet.nta.nic.in