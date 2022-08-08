Search icon
Amid demand for second chance, NTA NEET UG 2022 likely tomorrow: Check past year trends, how to check here

NTA will likely release the NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheet tomorrow at nta.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the NEET UG 2022 answer key tomorrow (August 9) at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. 
Official confirmation in this regard is still awaited. 

On the one hand, candidates are demanding a second attempt at the NEET UG 2022 this year after demands for the postponement were denied, on the other hand, NTA is all set to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key and the OMR sheet. 

NEET-UG 2022 answer key: How to download

  • Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key” given at the bottom of the homepage
  • Enter the login credentials such as NEET Application No and Date of Birth/password and click on submit option
  • Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET-UG 2022 LIVE: Past year cut off trends

  • General/ EWS: 720-138
  • General-PH: 137-122
  • SC: 137-108
  • ST: 137-108
  • OBC: 137-108
  • SC/ST/OBC-PH: 121-108

