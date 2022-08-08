Amid demand for second chance, NTA NEET UG 2022 likely tomorrow: Check past year trends, how to check here

NEET UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the NEET UG 2022 answer key tomorrow (August 9) at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Official confirmation in this regard is still awaited.

On the one hand, candidates are demanding a second attempt at the NEET UG 2022 this year after demands for the postponement were denied, on the other hand, NTA is all set to release the NEET UG 2022 answer key and the OMR sheet.

NEET-UG 2022 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key” given at the bottom of the homepage

Enter the login credentials such as NEET Application No and Date of Birth/password and click on submit option

Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET-UG 2022 LIVE: Past year cut off trends

General/ EWS: 720-138

General-PH: 137-122

SC: 137-108

ST: 137-108

OBC: 137-108

SC/ST/OBC-PH: 121-108

Read: NEET UG 2022 answer key expected to be released on THIS date at neet.nta.nic.in