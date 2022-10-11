Search icon
NEET UG 2022 Counselling registration link active: See how and where to apply

NEET UG 2022 Counselling registration link has been activated by the MCC at the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

NEET UG Counselling registration 2022 | Photo: PTI

The link for NEET UG 2022 Counselling registration has been activated by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC at the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Round 1 of the NEET UG Counselling is now underway.  The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) result on September 07, 2022.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2022 is October 17 and the choice-filling process will begin later this week. The choice filling for candidates will begin on October 14. Candidates would be allowed to submit their choices and lock them on October 18 by 11:55 PM.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling - How to apply

  • Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for “UG medical counselling”
  • A new page will open, click on the link provided for “New Registration – Round 1”
  • Enter your NEET UG application number, date of birth and other credentials asked for
  • Fill in the application form, upload all documents
  • Pay the counselling fees, if any, and submit the form
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling – Round 1 important dates

  • Registrations begin: October 11
  • Last date to apply: October 17 till 11 AM, Payment available till 3 PM.
  • Choice filling begins: October 14
  • Last date for Choice filling and locking: October 18 (Choice locking from 3 PM to 11:55 PM).
  • Verification of internal candidates: October 17 to 18.
  • Processing of Seat Allotment: October 19 to 20.
  • Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: October 21.
  • Reporting: October 23 to 28.

 

