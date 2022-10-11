NEET UG 2022 Counselling registration link active: See how and where to apply

NEET UG Counselling registration 2022 | Photo: PTI

The link for NEET UG 2022 Counselling registration has been activated by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC at the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Round 1 of the NEET UG Counselling is now underway. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) result on September 07, 2022.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2022 is October 17 and the choice-filling process will begin later this week. The choice filling for candidates will begin on October 14. Candidates would be allowed to submit their choices and lock them on October 18 by 11:55 PM.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling - How to apply

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for “UG medical counselling”

A new page will open, click on the link provided for “New Registration – Round 1”

Enter your NEET UG application number, date of birth and other credentials asked for

Fill in the application form, upload all documents

Pay the counselling fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling – Round 1 important dates