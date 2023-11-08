Meet Kashmir boy, who worked as a labourer, cracked NEET UG without coaching, scored...

Meet Umer Ahmad Ganie, a 19-year-old daily wager from Kashmir who cracked the NEET UG exam in 2023 to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor. Know his inspiring story here.

Every student who wants to study medicine and become a doctor has to qualify for the NEET UG exam. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted once a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is the toughest exam that every aspirant has to take.

Many aspirants even appear multiple times to crack the exam. Today, we will talk about one of the brightest minds in our country, Umer Ahmad Ganie. Umer secured a whopping score of 601 out of 720.

Umer overcame many hurdles and barriers to crack the NEET UG 2023 exam. He hails from a very humble household and faces severe financial issues but none of this could shake his focus.

Umer used to work as a labourer in Kashmir's Pulwama district in the daytime to earn money to run his family from a very early age. He used to study during odd hours from 4 pm to 12 pm and 3 am to 8 am every day.

With his sheer determination and focus, he cracked the NEET UG exam 2023. His story stands as an inspiration for all the aspirants who are currently preparing to crack the NEET UG exam.

This year, the NEET UG 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on May 5. The medical entrance exam will be held in traditional format through pen and paper. Candidates can go to the official website of NTA for any further details.

