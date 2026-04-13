NEET UG exam city slip 2026: NTA releases at neet.nta.nic.in; check steps to download, admit card details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now released the Advance Exam City Intimation Slip for the NEET UG 2026 examination. Candidates who will take the undergraduate medical entrance test can check their allotted examination city on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now released the Advance Exam City Intimation Slip for the NEET UG 2026 examination. Candidates who will take the undergraduate medical entrance test can check their allotted examination city on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in. The intimation slip has been released weeks ahead of the scheduled exam, giving students enough time to schedule their travel and accommodation near the test center.

The eligible candidates must check and download their examination city intimation slip for NEET UG 2026 by entering details of their application number and date of birth.

NEET UG 2026 exam schedule

As per the official public notice, the NEET (UG) 2026 examination will be conducted on:

Date: May 3, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Mode: Pen and Paper (Offline)

Exam Centers: 552 cities across India and 14 cities abroad

City slip and admit card

The NTA has in its official notification clearly mentioned one important advisory for all candidates, that is, the Exam City Intimation Slip is NOT the official Admit Card. “This document is meant only to inform candidates in advance about the allotted examination city. It should not be treated as the final admit card,” the agency stated in its public notice.

NEET UG Exam City Slip 2026: How to download

Candidates can follow the below given steps to download the exam city slip.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Exam City Slip 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the exam city slip and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Exam details

The exam duration would be three hours. Compensatory time of one hour will be given for PwD/PwBD candidate/s, those who have a physical limitation to write, whether such a candidate uses the facility of a scribe or not.

NEET UG 2026 is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu mediums.