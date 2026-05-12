NEET-UG exam 2026 cancelled: From Sikar to Nashik, here’s how the network operated and police uncovered paper leak trail

At the center of the NEET UG paper leak controversy is a guess paper containing approximately 410 questions out of which 120 questions have in reality appeared in the Chemistry exam. From a single man the paper reached to thousands of students but later the operation was busted by the police.

Lakhs of students who appeared for NEET-UG 2026 have been enraged and questioned as to how such a big controversy surrounding one of the biggest entrance exams of the country took place and what will happen next. The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the exam conducted on May 3 due to alleged irregularities in the examination process and paper leak.

At the center of the NEET UG paper leak controversy is a guess paper containing approximately 410 questions out of which 120 questions have in reality appeared in the Chemistry exam.

How did the NEET UG exam 2026 paper leak take place?

The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) has been investigating the whole case during which it found a complex paper leak trail from Maharashtra’s Nashik, where the paper was printed, to Rahasthan’s Sikar and from there to other parts of the country.

From Jamwa Ramgarh, in Jaipur, Rakesh Kumar Mandawaria allegedly received the paper in Sikar. Rakesh is an MBBS counselling agent who works outside major coaching institutes in the city. According to a report in India Today, the NEET paper was reached students through a one-to-one network across the country, from where it reached to coaching centres in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

Investigators said the paper was distributed as a “guess paper” which are practice questions arranged by tutors aligning with previous years' trends.

They also found out that the paper had been doing the rounds for nearly 15 days before the May 3 examination, to sell it to medical aspirants for Rs 30,000 to even Rs 28 lakh. As per the publication, a student from Nagaur arrived in Sikar four days before the exam had given Rs 28 lakh for the paper.

How was the paper leak case busted?

Rakesh sold the paper for Rs 30,000 to a Sikar student studying MBBS in Kerala who sent it to his father in the city on May 2 to be distributed in his father’s PG. He said, “Papa, a friend from Sikar sent this to me. Please give it to the girls in your hostel. This is what will come in tomorrow's exam.” The PG operator allegedly circulated the paper among the girls staying at the hostel, as per the investigators.

After the exam ended, the PG operator asked a teacher at a coaching center to check how many questions from the guess paper appeared in the exam.

All 90 questions in Biology and all 45 questions in Chemistry appeared exactly in the NEET exam as in the “guess paper” that contained 281 questions. The NEET exam contained 180 questions of four marks each.

However, when he learned the truth, the PG operator went to the Udyog Nagar police station in Sikar and told investigators that they dismissed him rejecting his statement as rumours. He then shared the information with the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA shared the information with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), which then alerted the Rajasthan Police. The Rajasthan SOG started an investigation and initially detained around 15 people, including the hostel operator. It has also arrested its mastermind, Manish Yadav.

When will NEET reexam take place?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that the schedule for a re-test of the NEET-UG examination will be announced in the next seven to ten days. "We will tell you the schedule within the next 7 to 10 days," NTA Director General (DG) Abhishek Singh said in a statement on Tuesday. His comment came hours after the NTA -- an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Education -- announced the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam 2026, which was held for lakhs of aspirants earlier this month.