EDUCATION

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in, direct link to check scorecard here

Candidates who registered for this round can view their results on the official website mcc.nic.in.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 03:21 PM IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in, direct link to check scorecard here
The Medical Counselling Committee is set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment list today, September 17. Once announced, candidates who applied for the second round will be able to check the merit list on the official website at mcc.nic.in. 

MCC NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Steps To Check Seat Allotment Result 

  • Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment link.
  • Step 3: Enter the required credentials, such as application number and password.
  • Step 4: Hit submit and the allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Once selected, candidates have to report and join the allotted institutes to reserve their seats. According to the schedule, the verification of the joined candidates' data by MCC will be done on September 26 and 27.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

  • NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard
  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates
  • Birth certificate (if not mentioned in Class 10 certificate)
  • For SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD candidates, if applicable, a category certificate is required
  • For State Quota seats, the Domicile certificate is required
  • Passport-size photographs 
  • Migration certificate (if applicable)
  • Medical fitness certificate
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
