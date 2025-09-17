NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in, direct link to check scorecard here

Candidates who registered for this round can view their results on the official website mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee is set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment list today, September 17. Once announced, candidates who applied for the second round will be able to check the merit list on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Steps To Check Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment link.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials, such as application number and password.

Step 4: Hit submit and the allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Once selected, candidates have to report and join the allotted institutes to reserve their seats. According to the schedule, the verification of the joined candidates' data by MCC will be done on September 26 and 27.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required