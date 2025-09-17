NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in, direct link to check scorecard here

PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates live on TV, online?
EDUCATION
Candidates who registered for this round can view their results on the official website mcc.nic.in.
The Medical Counselling Committee is set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment list today, September 17. Once announced, candidates who applied for the second round will be able to check the merit list on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
Once selected, candidates have to report and join the allotted institutes to reserve their seats. According to the schedule, the verification of the joined candidates' data by MCC will be done on September 26 and 27.