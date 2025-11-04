NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration for stray vacancy round begins today at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details

Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India

Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'

Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession battle looms

From Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin to Lee Min Ho-Park Min Young: Popular K-drama actors who dated their co-stars

Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision in Chhattisgarh, rescue operation underway

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?

Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details

Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets without fees within 48 hours if..., check details

Harshvardhan Rane slammed for comparing Indian women's World Cup win with his film earning Rs 100 crore: 'This disgusting man is so...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details

Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; che

Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India

Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India

Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'

Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration for stray vacancy round begins today at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply

The MCC has launched the NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy round for AIQ MBBS and BDS admissions. Registration opens November 5 and closes November 9. This is the final chance for candidates who missed previous rounds or did not complete the admission process. Check the official website for details.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 03:45 PM IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration for stray vacancy round begins today at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the commencement of the NEET UG stray vacancy round for the 2025 admission cycle. Starting today, November 4, candidates will be able to register for the final round of admissions to the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS and BDS programs at medical and dental colleges across India.

This stray vacancy round will give candidates who were not allotted a seat in the third round of counselling another chance to secure a seat in a medical or dental college. However, candidates who had already participated in the third round of counselling and were either not allotted a seat or failed to report to the allotted seat do not need to register again. They will automatically be eligible for the stray round without needing to complete fresh registration.

Key Dates for NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round

Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by participating institutes: November 4, 2025

Registration / Payment: November 5, 2025 to November 9, 2025 (Payment can be made till 03:00 PM on November 9, 2025)

Choice Filling / Locking: November 4, 2025 to November 9, 2025 (Choice Locking available from 04:00 PM to 11:55 PM on November 9, 2025)

Processing of Seat Allotment: November 10, 2025 to November 11, 2025

Result Declaration: November 12, 2025

Reporting at Allotted Colleges: November 13, 2025 to November 20, 2025

Verification of Joined Candidates Data by Institutes: November 13, 2025 to November 20, 2025

Important Notes for Candidates

Fresh Applicants: Those who have not registered earlier for NEET UG 2025 counselling will need to pay the registration fee and fill fresh choices of colleges and courses.

Candidates Who Didn’t Report in Round 3: If you were allotted a seat in Round 3 but did not report or complete the admission formalities, you are eligible to participate in the stray round without needing to re-register.

No Fresh Registration for Previous Round Applicants: Candidates who registered in the third round but didn’t secure a seat are not required to register again for the stray vacancy round.

Final Opportunity to Secure a Seat

The stray round is the last opportunity for candidates to secure admission to MBBS and BDS programs for the 2025 session under the NEET UG counselling process. Candidates need to keep track of the deadlines and follow the guidelines carefully to avoid any last-minute issues. For more information or to register, candidates can visit the official MCC website.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details
Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; che
Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India
Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India
Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'
Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic
Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession battle looms
Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession war...
Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision in Chhattisgarh, rescue operation underway
Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision i
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE