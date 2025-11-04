NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration for stray vacancy round begins today at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply

The MCC has launched the NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy round for AIQ MBBS and BDS admissions. Registration opens November 5 and closes November 9. This is the final chance for candidates who missed previous rounds or did not complete the admission process. Check the official website for details.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the commencement of the NEET UG stray vacancy round for the 2025 admission cycle. Starting today, November 4, candidates will be able to register for the final round of admissions to the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MBBS and BDS programs at medical and dental colleges across India.

This stray vacancy round will give candidates who were not allotted a seat in the third round of counselling another chance to secure a seat in a medical or dental college. However, candidates who had already participated in the third round of counselling and were either not allotted a seat or failed to report to the allotted seat do not need to register again. They will automatically be eligible for the stray round without needing to complete fresh registration.

Key Dates for NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round

Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by participating institutes: November 4, 2025

Registration / Payment: November 5, 2025 to November 9, 2025 (Payment can be made till 03:00 PM on November 9, 2025)

Choice Filling / Locking: November 4, 2025 to November 9, 2025 (Choice Locking available from 04:00 PM to 11:55 PM on November 9, 2025)

Processing of Seat Allotment: November 10, 2025 to November 11, 2025

Result Declaration: November 12, 2025

Reporting at Allotted Colleges: November 13, 2025 to November 20, 2025

Verification of Joined Candidates Data by Institutes: November 13, 2025 to November 20, 2025

Important Notes for Candidates

Fresh Applicants: Those who have not registered earlier for NEET UG 2025 counselling will need to pay the registration fee and fill fresh choices of colleges and courses.

Candidates Who Didn’t Report in Round 3: If you were allotted a seat in Round 3 but did not report or complete the admission formalities, you are eligible to participate in the stray round without needing to re-register.

No Fresh Registration for Previous Round Applicants: Candidates who registered in the third round but didn’t secure a seat are not required to register again for the stray vacancy round.

Final Opportunity to Secure a Seat

The stray round is the last opportunity for candidates to secure admission to MBBS and BDS programs for the 2025 session under the NEET UG counselling process. Candidates need to keep track of the deadlines and follow the guidelines carefully to avoid any last-minute issues. For more information or to register, candidates can visit the official MCC website.