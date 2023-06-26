Search icon
NEET UG Counselling 2023 to begin soon: Check counselling websites, registration dates, documents required here

The counselling schedule for MCC NEET UG 2023 will be published on the website – mcc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:01 AM IST

File photo
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to release a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) counselling schedule soon. As per media reports, NEET UG counselling 2023 is likely to commence in the month of July. MCC/DGHS to conduct counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% deemed universities, Central Universities, ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes). The counselling schedule for MCC NEET UG 2023 will be published on the website – mcc.nic.in.
 
NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Check State-wise Counselling Websites
 
  • ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS www.dhs.andaman.gov.in
  • ARUNACHAL PRADESH: www.apdhte.nic.in
  • ASSAM: www.dmeassam.gov.in
  • ANDHRA PRADESH: dmegoap@yahoo.co.in
  • BIHAR: health.bih.nic.in/
  • CHANDIGARH: www.gmch.gov.in
  • CHHATTISGARH: www.cgdme.in
  • DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI: http://dnh.nic.in
  • DAMAN & DIU (UT): http://daman.nic.in
  • DELHI E-Mail Id : ggsipu.pr@rediffmail.com, pro@ipu.ac.in
  • GOA www.dtegoa.gov.in
  • GUJARAT www.bjmc.org
  • HARYANA haryanahealth.nic.in
  • HIMACHAL PRADESH www.hp.gov.in/hpdmer
  • JAMMU & KASHMIR http://www.jkhealth.org
  • JHARKHAND www.jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
  • KARNATAKA http://www.karnataka.gov.in/dmekarnataka
  • KERALA : www.cee-kerala.org
  • MAHARASHTRA: www.mahacet.org
  • MIZORAM: healthmizoram.nic.in
  • LAKSHADWEEP (UT): www.lakshadweep.nic.in
  • LADAKH (UT): http://www.jkhealth.org

NEET UG counselling: Steps to register for round 1

Main counseling Registration which will include payment of Non-Refundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit.
Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices.
Process of Seat Allotment Round-1
Publication of result of Round-1on MCC website
Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1 Round.

