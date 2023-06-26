NEET UG Counselling 2023 to begin soon: Check counselling websites, registration dates, documents required here

File photo

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to release a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) counselling schedule soon. As per media reports, NEET UG counselling 2023 is likely to commence in the month of July. MCC/DGHS to conduct counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% deemed universities, Central Universities, ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes). The counselling schedule for MCC NEET UG 2023 will be published on the website – mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Check State-wise Counselling Websites

ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS www.dhs.andaman.gov.in

ARUNACHAL PRADESH: www.apdhte.nic.in

ASSAM: www.dmeassam.gov.in

ANDHRA PRADESH: dmegoap@yahoo.co.in

BIHAR: health.bih.nic.in/

CHANDIGARH: www.gmch.gov.in

CHHATTISGARH: www.cgdme.in

DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI: http://dnh.nic.in

DAMAN & DIU (UT): http://daman.nic.in

DELHI E-Mail Id : ggsipu.pr@rediffmail.com, pro@ipu.ac.in

GOA www.dtegoa.gov.in

GUJARAT www.bjmc.org

HARYANA haryanahealth.nic.in

HIMACHAL PRADESH www.hp.gov.in/hpdmer

JAMMU & KASHMIR http://www.jkhealth.org

JHARKHAND www.jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

KARNATAKA http://www.karnataka.gov.in/dmekarnataka

KERALA : www.cee-kerala.org

MAHARASHTRA: www.mahacet.org

MIZORAM: healthmizoram.nic.in

LAKSHADWEEP (UT): www.lakshadweep.nic.in

LADAKH (UT): http://www.jkhealth.org

NEET UG counselling: Steps to register for round 1

Main counseling Registration which will include payment of Non-Refundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit.

Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices.

Process of Seat Allotment Round-1

Publication of result of Round-1on MCC website

Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1 Round.