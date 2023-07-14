Headlines

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar joins Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as they tap a foot on What Jhumka

NEET UG Counselling 2023 scheduled released at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 registration to begin on July 20

Meet IAS Ashish Gupta, who replaced Tina Dabi as Jaisalmer Collector; reason for UPSC topper's absence revealed

'Bhatta phenk raha hai': Virat Kohli allegedly questions West Indies star's bowling action

Meet Trinetra Haldar, Karnataka's first trans woman doctor, quit medicine for acting and will star in Made In Heaven 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Your code did not work': IIT graduate's AI-generated cover letter backfires, internet reacts

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar joins Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as they tap a foot on What Jhumka

NEET UG Counselling 2023 scheduled released at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 registration to begin on July 20

5 best juices to improve eyesight

8 Superfoods to get rid of migraine or headache naturally

Early morning exercises for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

“Will form the Karnataka government soon…” Congress MP Randeep Surjewala

DNA: In-depth analysis of Dorsey's leftist ideology

Odisha Train Accident: Rescue operations complete, restoration starts, probe underway: Rail Minister

Rohit Shetty heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue, says ‘there’s blockbuster written in every frame’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai actor Gavie Chahal wades through flood waters in Punjab to provide food, aid to affected people

HomeEducation

education

NEET UG Counselling 2023 scheduled released at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 registration to begin on July 20

Candidates can apply through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule has been released by MCC on July 14, 2023. Registration for Round 1 to start on July 20 and will end on July 25, 2023. Candidates can apply through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. 

“For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days,” MCC in an official notification said.

Based on NEET scores and other requirements for medical admissions, certain states have begun the online counselling procedure. Both the state quota (85% of seats) and the all India quota (15% of seats) have separate NEET counselling sessions. AIQ NEET counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which has not yet started the application process.

MCC NEET Counselling 2023: Steps to register 

  • Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET UG 2023 counselling link 
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Login to the account and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MCC NEET Counselling 2023: Important dates: 

  • Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes and NMC: Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes and NMC from 20th July, 2023 to 21st July, 2023
  • Registration/Payment: 20th July, 2023 to 25th July, 2023 (up to12:00 NOON)
  • Choice Filling/ Locking: 22nd July, 2023 to 26th July, 2023  
  • Choice Locking will be available from 03:00 P.M of 26th July, 2023  
  • Processing of Seat Allotment: 27th July, 2023 to 28th July, 2023
  • Result: 29th July, 2023

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rohit Shetty heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue, says ‘there’s blockbuster written in every frame’

'Bhatta phenk raha hai': Virat Kohli allegedly questions West Indies star's bowling action

Meet IAS Ashish Gupta, who replaced Tina Dabi as Jaisalmer Collector; reason for UPSC topper's absence revealed

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar joins Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as they tap a foot on What Jhumka

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam’s reaction to Jawan prevue

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE