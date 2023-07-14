NEET UG Counselling 2023 scheduled released at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 registration to begin on July 20

Candidates can apply through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule has been released by MCC on July 14, 2023. Registration for Round 1 to start on July 20 and will end on July 25, 2023. Candidates can apply through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

“For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days,” MCC in an official notification said.

Based on NEET scores and other requirements for medical admissions, certain states have begun the online counselling procedure. Both the state quota (85% of seats) and the all India quota (15% of seats) have separate NEET counselling sessions. AIQ NEET counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which has not yet started the application process.

MCC NEET Counselling 2023: Steps to register

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 counselling link

A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MCC NEET Counselling 2023: Important dates: