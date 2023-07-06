Search icon
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 registration dates expected this week at mcc.nic.in, latest updates here

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 registration dates expected this week at mcc.nic.in, latest updates here

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

File photo

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to begin the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling anytime soon. MCC is yet to announce the counselling schedule. As per media reports, MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling Date is likely to be announced this week. 

To participate in the counselling process for allotment of seats, candidates will be required to register on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in. 

All candidates who qualified the required cut-off marks in the NEET UG 2023 exam will be considered eligible for counselling. Only the website mcc.nic.in will host the PDF of the MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule. 

The PwD portal for the generation of PwD certificates by the Designated Disability NEET screening Centres is now open to all candidates who have registered themselves under the PwD quota in the NEET-UG(2023) NTA form. Therefore, in order to be eligible for a PwD seat through the MCC counselling procedure, candidates must get a disability certificate from one of the approved NEET Disability Screening Centres entirely online.

“However, the candidates have to visit the designated Disability NEET Screening Centres for physical examination and quantification of their disability and obtain PwD certificate generated online by the centre. No other certificate except the one generated through the MCC portal in online mode will be accepted at the time of admission,” MCC in an official notification said. 

NEET UG Counselling 2023: List Of Documents Required

  • Admit card, rank card
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • 10th pass certificate
  • 12th Marksheet or Certificate
  • Category certificate (Other than general)
  • Character certificate
  • Medical Fitness certificate
  • Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

