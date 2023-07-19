NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration to begin tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, know details of choice filling process

Round 1 of NEET UG 2023 Counselling will begin on July 20 and will end on July 25, 2023. Candidates can apply through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule has been released by MCC and according to it, the registration for Round 1 of NEET UG 2023 Counselling will begin on July 20 and will end on July 25, 2023. Candidates can apply through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET Counselling 2023: Steps to register

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 counselling link

A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MCC NEET Counselling 2023:: Seats available

These are the seats available for NEET Counselling 2023 which will be administered by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:

1. All-India quota (AIQ) seats of 15%.

2. Institutional Quota

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

University of Delhi (DU)

Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi,

Wards of ESIC insured person seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

3. Candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be eligible for inclusion in the 15% All-India Quota seats.