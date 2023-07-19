NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration to begin tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, know details of choice filling process

Education
NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule has been released by MCC and according to it, the registration for Round 1 of NEET UG 2023 Counselling will begin on July 20 and will end on July 25, 2023. Candidates can apply through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
MCC NEET Counselling 2023: Steps to register
MCC NEET Counselling 2023:: Seats available
These are the seats available for NEET Counselling 2023 which will be administered by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:
1. All-India quota (AIQ) seats of 15%.
2. Institutional Quota
3. Candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be eligible for inclusion in the 15% All-India Quota seats.