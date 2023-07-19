Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC changes rule for MBBS, BDS students; details inside

NEET UG counselling rules: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued NEET UG 2023 counselling information bulletin.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

NEET UG counselling 2023: The NEET UG 2023 counselling registration will begin on Thursday, July 20. Before this, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) counselling information bulletin on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

It has also changed the counselling rules. Now, students will be able to upgrade seats till the third round of counselling. Earlier, the option to upgrade the seats was given till the second round. The fourth round will be of Stray Vacancy. 

As per the new rule, if a student is allotted a seat in any college in Round-2, he/she can opt for seat upgradation and can also join in Round-3. Earlier, students were given the option to upgrade their seats only till round-2. If a student does not take admission even after the third round, then his fees will not be refunded. They will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 10,000 for Central University and Rs 2 lakh for Deemed University for admission to 15 percent seats of All India Quota (AIQ).

Students who have a valid NEET UG score can apply for admission to MBBS and BDS courses across the country. They have to submit their medical college and course preference during the application process. To register for the counselling, candidates can follow the steps given below:

NEET UG 2023 Counselling registeration

Step 1: Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling link 
Step 3: Register yourself and login to the account.
Step 4: Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
Step 5: Click on submit and download the page.
Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to participate in the counselling process can check the NEET UG information bulletin 2023 here. Students can also search medical colleges offering MBBS, BDS or both programmes.

Students can specifically search institutes under these 8 categories - all, all India except central universities, central universities, deemed universities, Employees State Insurance Scheme, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), and BSc Nursing through NEET UG.

