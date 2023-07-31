NEET UG Counselling 2023: From Karnataka to Maharashtra, check state-wise registration dates, MBBS seats

The committee will embark on four rounds of counselling. Here, we will tell you about the state-specific NEET counselling 2023 dates and details of 85 percent of state-quota MBBS seats.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment result was recently released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on the official website -www.mcc.nic.in.

Based on the individual choices of the candidate, MCC allotted the seats between July 27 and July 28. Now, candidates had to submit their mandatory documents by July 30, with reporting beginning on July 31.

Many states including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and others have begun their NEET UG counselling 2023 to get admission into the MBBS and BDS for state quota seats in medical and dental colleges.

Karnataka

Registration Date: July 14

Registration deadline: July 27

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: To be declared.

Total MBBS seats: 11,695.

Government MBBS seats: 3,700.

Candidates qualified: 75,248.

Uttar Pradesh

Registration Date: July 25.

Registration deadline: July 28.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 3 or 4.

Total MBBS seats: 9,703.

Government MBBS seats: 4,303.

Candidates qualified: 1,39,961.

Haryana

Registration Date: July 26.

Registration deadline: July 29.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 30.

Total MBBS seats: 2,185.

Government MBBS seats: 835.

Candidates qualified: 29,794.

Madhya Pradesh

Registration Date: July 26.

Registration deadline: July 31.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 1.

Total MBBS seats: 4,650.

Government MBBS seats: 2,400.

Candidates qualified: 49,324.

Maharashtra

Registration Date: July 23.

Registration deadline: July 30.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 31.

Total MBBS seats: 10,745.

Government MBBS seats: 5,025.

Candidates qualified: 1,31,008.

West Bengal

Registration Date: July 25.

Registration deadline: July 28.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 5.

Total MBBS seats: 5,175.

Government MBBS seats: 3,975.

Candidates qualified: 59,053

Tamil Nadu

Registration Date: July 25.

Registration deadline: July 31.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 3.

Total MBBS seats: 11,600.

Government MBBS seats: 5,250.

Candidates qualified: 78,693.

Arunachal Pradesh

Registration Date: July 7.

Registration deadline: July 18.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 26.

Total MBBS seats: 50.

Government MBBS seats: 50.

Candidates qualified: 2,296.

Chandigarh

Registration Date: July 17.

Registration deadline: July 25.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 1.

Total MBBS seats: 150.

Government MBBS seats: 150.

Candidates qualified: 2,219.

Delhi

Registration Date: July 20.

Registration deadline: July 25.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 29.

Total MBBS seats: 1,497.

Government MBBS seats: 1,247.

Candidates qualified: 39,764.

Gujarat

Registration Date: July 15.

Registration deadline: July 25.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: To be announced.

Total MBBS seats: 6,900.

Government MBBS seats: 4,250.

Candidates qualified: 49,915.

Kerala

Registration Date: July 1.

Registration deadline: July 13.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 20.

Total MBBS seats: 1,755.

Government MBBS seats: 4,655.

Candidates qualified: 75,362.

Rajasthan

Registration Date: July 22.

Registration deadline: July 26.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 4.

Total MBBS seats: 5,575.

Government MBBS seats: 3,925.

Candidates qualified: 1,00,316.