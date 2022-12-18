NEET UG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy dates released at mcc.nic.in

File photo

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the dates of the NEET UG 2022 counselling stray vacancy round. The revised schedule has been released on mcc.nic.in. Candidates can go through the highlights and schedule PDF on the official website. According to the notice, the stray vacancy round is being extended as many states' mop-up rounds were delayed.

Candidates who do not want to participate in the stray vacancy round should can opt-out by December 20, 2022. The seat allotment will be done on December 21 and December 22, 2022. The result will be released on December 23, 2022. Candidates will have to report to the allotted college between December 24 and December 28, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray vacancy: Steps to check revised schedule

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in

Choose neet ug counselling available on the homepage

On the redirected page, look for news and events section

Click on the link which reads, “Notice for schedule of Stray Vacancy Round”

The PDF will open up on the screen

The official notice reads, “The Candidates who do not want to participate in Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling 2022 to be conducted by MCC, may log in to their account and exercise ‘OPT OUT’ option on MCC website to prevent forfeiture of their security deposit. The candidates who take part in stray vacancy round will be allotted seats as per merit and choices exercised by them in Mop up round of UG Counselling 2022 as given in the Information Bulletin.”