NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to close registration and fee payment tomorrow, important details here

The window to close the NEET UG counselling 2022 registration and fee payment will be closed tomorrow (November 7) by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC. Aspiring candidates can register for NEET counselling through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have registered can fill in choices and lock preferences till November 8.

Respective medical and Dental institutions will hold the verification process of internal candidates between November 7 and 8. The MCC will conduct the seat allotment process for registered candidates from November 9 to 10, 2022.

The NEET UG 2022 round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on November 11. Shortlisted candidates will have to report at the allotted colleges from November 12 to 18, 2022.

"During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule," MCC said in a statement. Candidates must fill the choices within the stipulated timeline, failing which s/he will not be allotted any seat.

Eligible candidates will get admission at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), AIIMS and JIPMER.