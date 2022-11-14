NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result expected TODAY at mcc.nic.in, know how to check

File photo

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to declare the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling round two allotment today (November 14). Once released, result will available on the official website, mcc.nic.in. To check result, candidates are required to enter application number and password.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) was held for 1872343 candidates. The test was conducted on July 17, 2022 at 3570 centres located in 497 cities throughout the country out of which 14 cities are outside India.

NEET UG: How to check seat allotment result

Go to the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the tab ‘UG Medical Counselling’

Click on the tab ‘seat allotment for round 2’

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save for future reference

NEET UG 2022: Important dates