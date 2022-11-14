Search icon
NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result expected TODAY at mcc.nic.in, know how to check

The test was conducted on July 17, 2022 at 3570 centres located in 497 cities throughout the country out of which 14 cities are outside India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

File photo

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to declare the result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) counselling round two allotment today (November 14). Once released, result will available on the official website, mcc.nic.in. To check result, candidates are required to enter application number and password.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) was held for 1872343 candidates. The test was conducted on July 17, 2022 at 3570 centres located in 497 cities throughout the country out of which 14 cities are outside India. 

NEET UG: How to check seat allotment result

  • Go to the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the tab ‘UG Medical Counselling’
  • Click on the tab ‘seat allotment for round 2’
  • Your result will appear on the screen
  • Download and save for future reference

Also Read: CLAT 2023: Registration date extended till THIS date, know how to apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

NEET UG 2022: Important dates

  • Choice Filling: Choice Filling Upto 4:55 pm of November 13 as per Server Time
  • Choice Locking: Choice Locking from 03:00 pm of November 13 to 5:00 pm on November 13 as per Server Time
  • Declaration of Provisional Result: November 14
  • Commencement of Reporting: November 15
