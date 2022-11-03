NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 choice filling registrations begins at mcc.nic.in

File photo

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 choice filling have started by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The choice filling will close on November 8, 2022. Candidates can check and fill in the choices through the official website MCC at mcc.nic.in.

From November 7 to November 8, 2022, verification of internal candidates can be done by the respective Universities /institutes. From November 9 to 10, the processing of seat allotment will be done. The result of seat allotment will be released on November 11, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps to fill choices

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

on the home page, click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill the choices and click on submit.

Your choices have been submitted and locked.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Direct link to fill choices for Round 2