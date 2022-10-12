NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration details, last date, seat allotment, latest updates students must know

NEET UG Counselling 2022 window is now open on mcc.nic.in (File photo)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) commenced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2022 counselling round 1 for students who cleared the examination. The registration window for the same has now been opened.

Candidates who wish to register for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2022 can do so online through the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. Students must note that registration for NEET UG 2022 seats commenced on October 11, Monday.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1: Know how to register online

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, login using your personal details.

Step 3: Upload your necessary documents and personal details in the required space.

Step 4: After filling out the NEET UG 2022 seat allotment form, click on Submit button.

Step 5: Download the NEET UG 2022 registration form and take a printout for future reference.

The important documents required for the registration of NEET UG 2022 counselling are NEET UG admit card, NEET UG rank card, a photograph of the candidate, the signature of the candidate, Class 10 pass certificate for proof of date of birth, a Class 12 mark sheet or certificate, category certificate (if any), character certificate, medical fitness certificate, and identity proof.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1: Last date of registration

The registration window for the NEET UG 2022 counselling opened up on the MCC website on October 11, and the last date to register for the seat allotment is October 17, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Seat allotment dates

According to media reports, the NEET UG 2022 seat allotment list for the first round of counselling will be released on October 21, 2022. Students will be asked to report to their institutes and confirm their seats from October 22 to October 28.

READ | NEET UG 2022 Counselling registration link active: See how and where to apply