NEET UG Counselling 2022 likely to begin from October 10, MCC issues important notice for PwD candidates

File photo

NEET Counselling 2022 Date: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to begin the first round of NEET UG 2022 counselling on October 10. MCC has asked PwD candidates to generate their disability certificates ahead of counselling.

“…MCC portal for generation of PwD certificates is open now…candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on NTA website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centre (as per list attached below) through online mode only before the start of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 which is likely to start from 10th October, 2022,” MCC said in a recent notification.

The candidates have to undergo a physical examination at the designated disability centre by visiting the centre and getting their disability assessed and quantified. The centre authorities will generate the certificate online through the portal provided by MCC.

MCC NEET UG counselling is for admission to 15% MBBS and BDS seats which come under all India quota (AIQ) and all seats at central, deemed universities, ESIC, AFMC seats, among others.

The NEET UG counselling 2022 full schedule will be issued on mcc.nic.in.