Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NEET UG Counselling 2022 likely to begin from October 10, MCC issues important notice for PwD candidates

MCC has provided this tentative date for NEET UG Counselling in the official notice issued today, October 2, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 06:36 AM IST

NEET UG Counselling 2022 likely to begin from October 10, MCC issues important notice for PwD candidates
File photo

NEET Counselling 2022 Date: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to begin the first round of NEET UG 2022 counselling on October 10. MCC has asked PwD candidates to generate their disability certificates ahead of counselling.

“…MCC portal for generation of PwD certificates is open now…candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on NTA website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centre (as per list attached below) through online mode only before the start of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 which is likely to start from 10th October, 2022,” MCC said in a recent notification.

The candidates have to undergo a physical examination at the designated disability centre by visiting the centre and getting their disability assessed and quantified. The centre authorities will generate the certificate online through the portal provided by MCC.

MCC NEET UG counselling is for admission to 15% MBBS and BDS seats which come under all India quota (AIQ) and all seats at central, deemed universities, ESIC, AFMC seats, among others.

The NEET UG counselling 2022 full schedule will be issued on mcc.nic.in.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Guns & Gulaabs, Soup, Scoop, Rana Naidu: A look at upcoming series on Netflix India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka Bank launches new campaign ‘KBL Utsav’ to avail offers on home, car and gold loans
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.