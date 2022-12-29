NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last date today to report against stray vacancy round at mcc.nic.in

File photo

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to conclude the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) stray vacancy round reporting process today, December 29 (5 pm). MCC is conducting online reporting against NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round through the official website -- mcc.nic.in. The reporting deadlines for the round of stray vacancies have been changed. On the MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in, you can view the official notice. Earlier the last date of reporting was December 28, 2022.

The final date for submitting applications for the stray vacancy round has been moved up to December 29, 2022 at 5 p.m., according to the official notice. The final date for admission to the MBBS programme for both state and all-India counselling is December 29, 2022.

The dates have been changed as a result of requests and complaints from candidates who were able to participate that they were unable to report to the institutes during the previous counselling period due to bank holidays.

"This is in reference to the ongoing Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling 2022 which was scheduled to get over on December 28. However, MCC is in receipt of requests and representations from participating candidates that due to bank holidays during counselling period, many of the interested students could not avail the opportunity of reporting at the institutes," MCC said in a statement.

"Hence, in larger interest of candidates, the competent authority has decided to extend the NEET UG stray vacancy round reporting up to 5 pm of December 29, 2022," it added.

