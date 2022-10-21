NEET UG Counselling 2022 Final Merit List released at mcc.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo



The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG Counselling 2022 final seat allotment result has been declared today. The NEET UG Counselling 2022 final seat allotment result has been declared at the official website - www.mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Final Mert List PDF link

The final seat allotment result has been prepared after the provisional allotment result. According to the NEET UG Counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seatswill have to report to their allotted college from 2 pm on October 21 to October 28, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Final Merit List: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mccc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Final Result for Round 1 of UG Counselling 2022 on the homepage.

Step 3: A new PDF file will now open.

Step 4: According to your rank, check the allotted college

Step 5: Save and download the PDF

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.

All the candidates who will be appearing for the NEET UG reporting according to the Round 1 seat allotment will have to carry all the relevant documents with them in the given format.