NEET UG Counselling 2021: One day left to register for Round 1 at mcc.nic.in - Know details here

NEET UG counselling 2021 Registration for the All India Quota (AIQ) first round will conclude tomorrow (January 24). Candidates can apply through the application forms up to 12 pm tomorrow through the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in. The fee payment facility will be available up to 3 pm.

As per NEET UG counselling schedule, the documents verification will be done from January 25 to January 26. The seat allotment process will be done from January 27 to January 28, 2022. The seat allotment result for Round 1 will be released on January 29. The round 2 registration process for NEET UG 2021 Counselling will start from February 9, 2022.

The official notification also states that the counselling process under All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central Universities/ Institutes/ ESIC/AIIMS/JIPMER/ AFMS to be conducted by MCC of DGHS registration will begin on January 19 and will end on January 28, 2022.

According to the notice issued by MCC, the second round of the state counselling registration process will begin on February 15 and will end on February 18, 2022, while the last date of joining for the same is February 24, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps to Register