NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC to release Round 1 seat allotment final result today

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2022, 08:18 AM IST

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Results: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment final result today. For more information, the students can visit the official website mcc.nic.in.

MCC on Thursday released and later pulled down provisional allotment results of the first round of NEET UG Counselling 2021. In a separate notification, the MCC said that the final seat allotment results will be announced on Friday, January 28.

This year, the MCC had said that it will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds - AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates.

Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from January 30 to February 4, 2022. To check the provisional result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET UG Counselling 2021 Result: How to check

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Counselling 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on online registration.

Fill in the registration details and click on submit.

Your provisional allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.