NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC to end registrations for mop-up round today on mcc.nic.in

The registration for the NEET-UG counselling 2021 mop-up round will conclude today, March 14, 2022, at 11:55 pm. Fresh registration for 2022 counselling will also end with the conclusion of the NEET-UG mop-up round 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the NEET UG mop-up round counselling through the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC– mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have registered for the NEET UG counselling 2021 mop-up round can lock their filled choices from 4 pm to 11:55 pm today. Candidates should cross-examine the college and course combination as it cannot be changed later. MCC allots admission to the NEET UG 2021 qualified students on the basis of their locked choices and seat availability.

NEET UG Counselling 2021 for Mop-Up Round: How to Apply

- Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in.

- Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ and then go to the ‘Online registration’ link.

- Enter your details -- NEET-UG roll number

- Fill in the application form. Upload all the required documents.

- Pay the application fees and click on submit option.

- Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.