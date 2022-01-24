NEET UG Counselling 2021: Last day TODAY for Round 1 registration - Steps to register

Today is the last for the registration of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2021) for All India Quota Round 1 Counselling.

Candidates can submit their application form up to 12 pm on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee - mcc.nic.in. However, the payment of fee will be accepted till 3 pm and candidates will be able to fill their choices up to 11:55 pm.

As per the NEET schedule, the verification of documents will be done by institutes between January 25 - 26. The allotment process shall begin on January 27 and end on January 28.

The final seat allotment will be declared on January 29 and the second round of the registration process for NEET UG 2021 Counselling will begin on February 9.

Here's how you can register for NEET UG Counselling 2021:

- Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee - mcc.nic.in

- Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' option and then on 'Online registration'

- Enter the required details - Roll number, password, and security pin and then click on the 'sign-in' option

- After this fill out the form, upload it along with the necessary documents and proceed to pay the required fee and submit the form

- Once submitted, download and save the form for future reference