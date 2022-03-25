NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here's how to check mop-up round final score

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday announced the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2021 counselling mop-up round final result. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check and download the final result by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) allowed the candidates to raise objections and state any discrepancies they faced with the provisional result latest by 8 am today. The Online Stray Vacancy round will begin from March 30, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How to check score

To check the result candidates need to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

On the homepage click on 'mop-up round result' link

Candidates need to enter thier NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login

After login, NEET-UG 2021 mop-up round result will appear on the screen

Download result, take a print out of the result for further reference.

Download 'Sandes app' to receive updates

MCC has asked candidates to download the 'Sandes' app to receive updates regarding NEET UG counselling.

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds instead of the earlier two rounds.

Four rounds will include - AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ.

Seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) are filled through these exams.

Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), AIIMS and JIPMER seats are also filled through NEET UG counselling.