NEET UG Counselling 2021 dates released: Check full round-wise schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the agency that conducts counselling for NEET, has released the detailed schedule for NEET UG counselling 2021 on the official website mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG counselling 2021 will begin from January 19. The NEET UG Counselling will happen in 4 rounds - AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. For round one, the final result will be declared on January 29.

As per the schedule out on the official website mcc.nic.in, the round 1 verification of seat matrix will be done by institutes from January 17-18. Registration/ payment will begin on January 19 and continue till January 24, up to 12:00 noon. The payment facility will be available for three more hours up till 3:00 pm noon on January 24, as per Server Time.

Choice filling will begin from January 20 and conclude on January 24 at 11:55 pm. Choice locking will happen from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm on January 24. The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/ institutes will be done from January 25 to January 26. The Processing of seat allotment will happen from January 27 to 28. The final result will be declared on January 29.

For round 2, the verification of seat matrix will be done by institutes from February 7 to 8. Registration/ payment will begin on February 9 and continue till February 14, up to 12:00 noon. The payment facility will be available for three more hours up till 3:00 pm noon on February 14, as per Server Time.

Choice filling will begin from February 10 and conclude on February 14 at 11:55 pm. Choice locking will happen from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm on February 14. The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/ institutes will be done from February 15 to February 16. The processing of seat allotment will happen from February 17 to 18. The final result will be declared on February 19. Reporting for round 2 will happen from February 20 to February 26.

For mop-up round, the verification of seat matrix will be done by institutes from February 28 to March 1. Registration/ payment will begin on March 2 and continue till March 7, up to 12:00 noon. The payment facility will be available till 3:00 pm noon on March 7, as per Server Time.

Choice filling will begin from March 3 to March 7 at 11:55 pm. Choice locking will happen from 4:00 pm to 11:55 pm on March 7. The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/ institutes will be done from March 8 to 9. The processing of seat allotment will happen from March 10 to 11. The final result will be declared on March 12. Reporting for round 3 will be from March 13 to March 19.

For online stray vacancy round for AIQ/ Central Universities/ PG DNB Seats, processing of seat allotment will take place on March 21, followed by result on March 22. Reporting will happen from March 23 to March 26.