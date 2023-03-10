NEET UG Application Forms 2023: Here's how you can fill NTA NEET application form, know list of documents required

File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA has begun the NEET UG 2023 Registration process. The NEET 2023 Application forms have been released on the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now apply for the NEET UG forms till April 6, 2023. NEET UG 2023 Registrations began on March 6, 2023. NEET UG 2023 has been scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023.

NEET UG Application Form 2023: Direct link to apply

NEET UG Application Form 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'NEET 2023 Registration' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your details and register

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use.

NEET UG Application Form 2023: List of documents required

While applying for the NEET UG Exam, some of the candidates are currently appearing for their Class 12 Board Exams 2023 so they can attach a provisional mark sheet for the same. The provisional mark sheet would be provided to them by their respective schools.

Latest passport-size photograph: Size - 10 Kb to 200 Kb - Format JPEG

Postcard-size picture taken after September 1, 2021: Size - 10 KB to 200 KB, format - JPEG

Signature with black pen on white background: Size - 4 KB to 30 KB, format - JPEG

Left-hand thumb impression: Size - 10 KB to 200 KB, format - JPEG

Class 10 Passing certificate: Size - 50 kb to 300 kb, format - PDF

Category certificate: Size - 50 kb to 300 kb, format - PDF

PwBD Certificate: Size - 50 kb to 300 kb, format - PDF

Citizenship certificate (for NRI candidates): Size - 50 kb to 300 kb, format - PDF

Candidates who want to apply for MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses in government and state-run medical colleges are required to appear and qualify for the NEET UG Exam.