NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Direct link, how to download and more

NEET UG Admit Card 2022 will release soon

The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the NEET UG admit card 2022 soon. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate, (NEET UG) 2022 can be downloaded by candidates from the official website of NTA -- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2022 entrance exam has been scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022, as per the notification released earlier. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper-based format.

Although the officials have not released any specific date yet, keeping past years' trends in consideration it is assumed that the NEET UG admit card will be released 15 days prior to the date of the medical entrance examination.

NTA NEET UG 2022: Language options

NTA will conduct the NEET 2022 exam in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2022: Exam Pattern

The three and a half-hour long medical entrance exam for admission of students for an undergraduate medical course. The NEET 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions. The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for NEET UG.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of the NTA NEET — neet.nta.nic.in

On the Homepage, Click on the link that reads, “NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card”

Enter the login credentials and click on submit

Your NEET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the NEET UG 2022 admit card and take a printout of it for future use.

