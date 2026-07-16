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NEET-UG 2026 retest results declared by NTA: Here's how to check your scorecard

Reportedly, 11.25 lakh candidates have qualified in the exam -- which is held for admissions to undergraduate medical courses in institutes across India. The results were fast-tracked as the NEET-UG was reconducted weeks after the original exam was cancelled over a paper leak.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 10:59 PM IST

NEET-UG 2026 retest results declared by NTA: Here's how to check your scorecard
The retest was conducted on June 21 after the original May 3 exam was cancelled.
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday (July 16) declared the results for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, which was held on June 21. According to the NTA, 11.25 lakh candidates have qualified in the exam -- which is held for admissions to undergraduate medical courses in institutes across India. Earlier in the day, the testing agency had released the final answer key for the retest. The results were fast-tracked as the NEET-UG was reconducted weeks after the original exam was cancelled over a paper leak scandal.

How to check the scorecard?

Follow these steps to check your scorecard:
Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in
Click on 'NEET UG 2026 Result' link under the 'Latest News' band on the homepage
A new page will open where you are required to enter your login details
Click on Submit button and your result will be displayed on the screen
You can download the result and also take a printout for future use

What did NTA say?

In a press release issued after the declaration of results, the NTA said that 11.25 lakh candidates had qualified, and over 58 percent of them were women. "The result has been declared in time so that the medical-admission and counselling calendar for candidates stays on track," the testing agency said.

NEET-UG 2026 retest

The NEET-UG 2026 retest was conducted on June 21 after the original May 3 exam was cancelled. The re-exam saw the participation of nearly 20 lakh candidates at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The retest was held in 13 languages -- including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, and Urdu.

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