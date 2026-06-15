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NEET UG 2026 Refund Update: NTA issues fresh advisory, flags scam risks, reopens bank detail correction window

The NTA has released an advisory warning candidates and parents about cyber fraud and phishing scams linked to the refund process.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 05:33 PM IST

NEET UG 2026 Refund Update: NTA issues fresh advisory, flags scam risks, reopens bank detail correction window
NEET UG 2026 Refund Update (Image source: ANI)
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an update on the NEET UG 2026 fee refund process, confirming that all eligible refunds will be transferred directly to bank accounts submitted and verified through the official exam portal.

This clarification comes after growing scrutiny of the refund process after reports of cyber fraud targeting NEET aspirants.

NTA issues clarity on exam fee refunds

The testing agency took to their official social media account  X, formerly Twitter, and said, "All candidates will receive their refund directly into the bank account/refund details updated by them on the official portal. Candidates are advised to ensure their refund details on the portal are accurate and up to date to avoid any delay."

NTA stated that providing accurate, verified banking details will help avoid delays and ensure eligible candidates get their refunds smoothly.

NTA further announced that candidates who missed updating their details or submitted incorrect bank account information will be allowed to make corrections after the examination. 

"Those who are facing issues in updating bank details or filled incorrect information, will get another chance after the examination to fill correct details," it added.

NTA warns against scams

The NTA has released an advisory warning candidates and parents about cyber fraud and phishing scams linked to the refund process. It asked students to watch out for fake calls, texts, emails, social media messages, or links promising to speed up, verify, or process refunds.

The agency noted that scammers may impersonate officials to extract sensitive financial or personal information and advised candidates against sharing such data. "Beware of fraudulent calls, messages, or links claiming to 'expedite' or 'verify' your refund. NTA never asks for OTPs, passwords, UPI PINs, or any payment to process a refund," NTA stated.

NEET UG 2026 refund: How to verify bank account details?

Candidates can verify their details by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website.

Step 2: Log in using your Application Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Step 3: Open the "Bank Account Verification" section.

Step 4: Check the account holder's name carefully.

Step 5: Verify the bank account number.

Step 6: Confirm the IFSC code entered on the portal.

Step 7: Make sure all details match your bank records.

Step 8: Save and submit the verified information.

NTA issues helpdesk for assistance

Candidates who have problems with bank account verification or refund-related questions should reach out to the official NTA helpdesk instead of using unofficial sources.

"For any queries, candidates may contact the official NTA helpdesk. http://neet.nta.nic.in and http://nta.ac.in," it added.

Meanwhile, NTA has also urged students to frequently check the official NEET and NTA websites for authentic updates on refunds, admit cards, and other examination-related announcements.

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