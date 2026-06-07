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NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA releases city intimation slips, here's how to download it

The original NEET-UG exam 2026, which was attempted by more than 22 lakh students on May 3, was cancelled due to a paper leak, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 07, 2026, 08:27 PM IST

NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA releases city intimation slips, here's how to download it
The exam will be conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday (June 7) released city intimation slips for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, which is set to be held on June 21. Candidates who are expected to appear for the medical entrance exam can now download their intimation slips from the official website of the NTA. The original NEET-UG exam 2026, which was attempted by more than 22 lakh students on May 3, was cancelled due to a paper leak scandal, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Steps to download NEET city intimation slip

Visit the official NTA website: neet.nta.nic.in
Click on the link that reads 'Present Address and Exam City Updation Window for NEET(UG) 2026'
Enter your application number, password, and the displayed captcha code on the subsequent page
Your NEET-UG 2026 exam city slip will appear on the screen
You can download and take a printout of the slip for future reference

When and how will NEET-UG be held?

According to a public notice issued by the NTA on Sunday, the NEET-UG re-exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm on June 21. The test will be conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The NTA said that the admit cards for the NEET-UG retest will be released at a later date. The testing agency added that all efforts had been made to assign students their preferred choice of city.

The exam city intimation slip helps candidates make their travel and accommodation arrangements in advance. However, details such as the exact examination centre address, reporting time, and exam-day instructions will be mentioned only on the admit card. The NEET-UG exam 2026 was cancelled over a paper leak, triggering widespread student protests across the country.

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