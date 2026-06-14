FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Anil Kapoor lauds Abhinay Deo's 'unique vision', recalls his conviction during 24, comments on Karisma Kapoor's Brown

Anil Kapoor lauds Abhinay Deo's 'unique vision', recalls 24 amid Brown's success

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana avoid handshake at toss as IND-W, PAK-W renew rivalry

Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana avoid handshake at toss as IND-PAK renew rivalry

Pallo Latke's Shreya Sharma to mark her Malayalam debut, will reunite with Prerna Arora: 'This dance number is much bigger, bolder'

Shreya Sharma to mark her Malayalam debut, will reunite with Prerna Arora

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

NEET-UG 2026 re-examination admit cards released at neet.nta.nic.in: Here's how to download it

The NEET-UG 2026, which was originally held on May 3, was cancelled due to a paper leak scandal. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been probing the paper leak case.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 08:36 PM IST

NEET-UG 2026 re-examination admit cards released at neet.nta.nic.in: Here's how to download it
The NEET-UG retest is set to be held on June 21 (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination, which is set to be conducted on June 21 (Sunday). Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website of NEET -- neet.nta.nic.in. Here's how you can download the hall ticket for the retest.

Follow these steps to download your NEET (UG) re-exam admit card
Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in
Click on the 'Admit Card for NEET (UG)' link on the blue band at the top of the page
Now click on the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026 Re-Examination
On the subsequent page, fill in your application number, password, and the captcha code
Click on login button

NEET (UG) 2026 cancellation

The NEET-UG 2026, which was originally held more than a month ago, on May 3, was cancelled due to a paper leak scandal. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) is held for admissions to undergraduate medical courses in colleges and institutions across India. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been probing the paper leak case, and a number of persons have been arrested in connection to the scandal.

NTA announces fresh measures

The NTA has announced several student-friendly measures for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, including extra space for rough work and an extended time window. The duration of the exam has been extended by 15 minutes to complete mandatory exam formalities such as signing of attendance sheets. The retest will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm on June 21. The testing agency has also doubled the number of pages given for rough work in the question paper booklet

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anil Kapoor lauds Abhinay Deo's 'unique vision', recalls his conviction during 24, comments on Karisma Kapoor's Brown
Anil Kapoor lauds Abhinay Deo's 'unique vision', recalls 24 amid Brown's success
NEET-UG 2026 re-examination admit cards released at neet.nta.nic.in: Here's how to download it
NEET-UG 2026 re-exam admit cards released: How to download it
'I want justice': Wife of Indian sailor who died aboard MT Celestial makes emotional appeal
'I want justice': Wife of Indian sailor who died aboard MT Celestial
Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana avoid handshake at toss as IND-W, PAK-W renew rivalry
Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana avoid handshake at toss as IND-PAK renew rivalry
Pallo Latke's Shreya Sharma to mark her Malayalam debut, will reunite with Prerna Arora: 'This dance number is much bigger, bolder'
Shreya Sharma to mark her Malayalam debut, will reunite with Prerna Arora
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement