NEET-UG 2026 re-examination admit cards released at neet.nta.nic.in: Here's how to download it

The NEET-UG 2026, which was originally held on May 3, was cancelled due to a paper leak scandal. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been probing the paper leak case.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination, which is set to be conducted on June 21 (Sunday). Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website of NEET -- neet.nta.nic.in. Here's how you can download the hall ticket for the retest.

Follow these steps to download your NEET (UG) re-exam admit card

Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'Admit Card for NEET (UG)' link on the blue band at the top of the page

Now click on the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026 Re-Examination

On the subsequent page, fill in your application number, password, and the captcha code

Click on login button

NEET (UG) 2026 cancellation

The NEET-UG 2026, which was originally held more than a month ago, on May 3, was cancelled due to a paper leak scandal. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) is held for admissions to undergraduate medical courses in colleges and institutions across India. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been probing the paper leak case, and a number of persons have been arrested in connection to the scandal.

NTA announces fresh measures

The NTA has announced several student-friendly measures for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, including extra space for rough work and an extended time window. The duration of the exam has been extended by 15 minutes to complete mandatory exam formalities such as signing of attendance sheets. The retest will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm on June 21. The testing agency has also doubled the number of pages given for rough work in the question paper booklet