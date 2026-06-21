NEET UG 2026: Re-exam to be held today; What candidates need to know before the test

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: For the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination that will be held today, candidates must carefully review the list of documents and other items required at the examination centre to enter the exam hall hassle-free.

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: For the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination that will be held today, candidates must carefully review the list of documents and other items required at the examination centre to enter the exam hall hassle-free.

As per the National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines, candidates must carry these important items: A printed copy of their admit card, a valid original photo ID proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID, or driving licence, a passport-size photograph, preferably the same as the one uploaded during registration, should also be kept as an ID proof.