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NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA chief says '100 percent confident' question paper did not leak

More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 retest on June 21 across 5,440 exam centres in India and 14 centres abroad. The exam was conducted in 13 languages with unprecedented security measures in place.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 12:12 AM IST

NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA chief says '100 percent confident' question paper did not leak
NTA Director General Abhishek Singh (Photo: ANI).
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National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Sunday said the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was conducted smoothly across the country with full security arrangements in place, adding that the agency had not received any complaints pertaining to a question paper leak. More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 retest on June 21 across 5,440 exam centres in India and 14 centres abroad. The exam was conducted in 13 languages with unprecedented security measures in place.

Asked whether the examination had gone foolproof this time, Singh said: "So far, from what we have heard, everything went well. We have received good reports. A lot of state governments and government departments extended full support, and we were able to conduct the exam with full security as well as convenience for the students." Asked whether there were any paper leak-related emails or complaints, he said: "Not so far. But NTA is working aggressively in order to ensure the integrity of the process. We are 100 per cent confident. We are 100 per cent confident about the whole process this time."

The NEET-UG retest was conducted under heightened security arrangements, including Aadhaar-based biometric and face authentication, CCTV surveillance, signal jammers, and two-layer frisking at centres. According to the NTA, around seven lakh personnel -- including police teams, observers, and examination staff -- were mobilised for the examination. The testing agency said that support was provided by multiple ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Posts, and banking partners.

Speaking on the declaration of results, Singh stated the evaluation process would begin shortly and that results would be announced faster than usual. "As soon as possible. Let us start the evaluation process, then we will give a date. See, we conducted the exam in 37 days. We compressed the entire exam cycle. So the results will also be announced faster than what one would expect," he said. The NEET-UG 2026, which was originally held on May 3, was cancelled due to a paper leak, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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