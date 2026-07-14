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NEET UG 2026 Re-exam OMR Sheets Out: How to check and raise objections at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA has released Re-NEET UG 2026 OMR sheets on neet.nta.nic.in and via registered email. Candidates can now raise challenges against recorded responses.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 12:09 AM IST

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam OMR Sheets Out: How to check and raise objections at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2026 Re-exam OMR Sheets Out: How to check and raise objections at neet.nta.nic.in (Image source: ANI)
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-examination 2026 response sheets. Candidates who appeared for the re-examination on June 21, 2026, can now log in to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, to view their scanned OMR answer sheet and recorded responses. 

In addition to the online portal, NTA has sent the scanned OMR sheet to candidates' registered email addresses. The provisional answer key was released on June 25, and the candidates are given a three-day window to review it and raise any challenges. Those who notice any mismatch between their marked answers and the responses recorded by the scanning agency can submit an online challenge within the specified timeline.

The challenge window is open from July 13 to July 15, 2026, 11:00 AM.

How to Download Re-NEET 2026 OMR Response Sheet PDF at neet.nta.nic.in

Candidates can download their OMR sheets by following these steps:

  • Visit the official NTA website: neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the Re-NEET 2026 OMR Sheet link on the homepage
  • Log in with your Application Number and Password
  • Enter the OTP for Two-Factor Authentication 
  • Click "View/Challenge OMR Sheet & Recorded Responses"
  • Your scanned OMR will be displayed. 
  • Download the PDF for future reference

How to Challenge Re-NEET 2026 OMR Response Sheet at neet.nta.nic.in

Candidates who spot errors in their OMR sheet can raise objections online within the given deadline.

  • Visit neet.nta.nic.in and log in with Application Number and Password
  • Click on "View/Challenge OMR Sheet & Recorded Responses"
  • Go through each response and verify against your OMR.
  • Select the question(s) you want to challenge
  • Mark the correct answer option as per your response
  • Pay the online challenge fee through the available payment modes
  • Submit the form and save the acknowledgement slip

What candidates should note

NTA has set a processing fee of Rs 200 per question for the Re-NEET 2026 OMR challenge, payable online via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI by July 15, 2026, 11:00 AM. 

After the challenge window closes, NTA, with a panel of subject experts, will review all valid objections and release the final NEET UG 2026 answer key within a few days.

Candidates should note that only fully darkened circles with a blue/black pen are valid, multiple markings make a response invalid, and tampered OMRs may lead to action under UFM rules. 

Candidates will not receive individual updates on their challenges. They will have to check the final answer key to see if a question was dropped or corrected. 

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