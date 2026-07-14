NEET UG 2026 Re-exam OMR Sheets Out: How to check and raise objections at neet.nta.nic.in

EDUCATION
NTA has released Re-NEET UG 2026 OMR sheets on neet.nta.nic.in and via registered email. Candidates can now raise challenges against recorded responses.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-examination 2026 response sheets. Candidates who appeared for the re-examination on June 21, 2026, can now log in to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, to view their scanned OMR answer sheet and recorded responses.
In addition to the online portal, NTA has sent the scanned OMR sheet to candidates' registered email addresses. The provisional answer key was released on June 25, and the candidates are given a three-day window to review it and raise any challenges. Those who notice any mismatch between their marked answers and the responses recorded by the scanning agency can submit an online challenge within the specified timeline.
The challenge window is open from July 13 to July 15, 2026, 11:00 AM.
Candidates can download their OMR sheets by following these steps:
Candidates who spot errors in their OMR sheet can raise objections online within the given deadline.
What candidates should note
NTA has set a processing fee of Rs 200 per question for the Re-NEET 2026 OMR challenge, payable online via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI by July 15, 2026, 11:00 AM.
After the challenge window closes, NTA, with a panel of subject experts, will review all valid objections and release the final NEET UG 2026 answer key within a few days.
Candidates should note that only fully darkened circles with a blue/black pen are valid, multiple markings make a response invalid, and tampered OMRs may lead to action under UFM rules.
Candidates will not receive individual updates on their challenges. They will have to check the final answer key to see if a question was dropped or corrected.