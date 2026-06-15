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NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: More than 1,00,000 students to take exam, admit cards issued, double-layered security ensured

The NTA said nearly one lakh students have downloaded their NEET-UG 2026 re-exam admit cards, while assuring candidates that server issues are being addressed ahead of the June 21 examination.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 07:47 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: More than 1,00,000 students to take exam, admit cards issued, double-layered security ensured
Credit: ANI
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With the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam set to take place on June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that nearly one lakh students have already downloaded their admit cards.

NTA Addresses Server Load Issues

In a post on X, the NTA acknowledged that many students were facing delays due to heavy traffic on its website. However, the agency assured candidates that its teams are working to ensure everyone can access and download their admit cards.

"Around 100,000 students have already downloaded their Admit Cards. The functionality of verifying your Bank Account details for refund, after logging in with 2-factor authentication, is in the interest of students only. There is load on our servers, but our teams are working to ensure that all candidates are able to download their Admit Cards," the NTA said.

Students To Get Extra 15 Minutes

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that candidates appearing for the re-exam will be given an additional 15 minutes. Speaking to reporters, Pradhan urged students to stay calm and focus on their preparation.

"The NEET exam will be held again on June 21. Through all of you, I appeal to all NEET students: have faith and focus on your studies. The NEET exam will be conducted in a very organised manner on the 21st. I appeal to everyone through you; the cooperation of society is needed. The NTA has decided to grant them an additional 15 minutes," he said.

Centre Reviews Preparations

Meanwhile, TV Somanathan reviewed preparations for the re-examination during a meeting with NTA officials. He stressed the need for smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the exam through coordination among all stakeholders.

Why Is The Re-Exam Being Held?

NEET-UG 2026 was rescheduled for June 21 following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The investigation is currently being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has made several arrests so far.

The controversy has also triggered protests by student groups across different parts of the country, with many demanding accountability and a fair examination process.

(With inputs from ANI)

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