NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Govt bans Telegram in India till June 22 ahead of NEET-UG retest, here's why

The NTA said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology directed a temporary block on Telegram access in India until June 22, covering the exam period and the days following it.

India has temporarily restricted the Telegram app ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam due to widespread allegations that exam papers were leaked on the platform.

After Telegram channels began circulating claims of leaked question papers, doctored screenshots, and promises of guaranteed access to the exam, the National Testing Agency released its strongest statement so far. It explained why Telegram access is being temporarily limited in India and why one of the app’s key features has been turned off.

The NTA said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology directed a temporary block on Telegram access in India until June 22, covering the exam period and the days following it. The ministry also ordered Telegram to disable its message-editing feature in India until June 30.

The move comes days before the NEET UG 2026 re-exam scheduled for June 21.

NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Why govt banned Telegram?

The NTA said the steps were taken because cheating syndicates were using Telegram in an organised way to scam NEET candidates with false promises of exam paper access. The agency noted that several Telegram channels asked candidates and their families for money in return for supposed access to the re-exam paper, calling those offers fraudulent.

According to the NTA, restricting the message-editing feature aims to stop people from faking "paper leak" proof by changing old messages while keeping the original timestamps.

The agency admitted the restrictions would disrupt genuine Telegram users but said they were short-term and needed to safeguard the exam’s integrity. It confirmed the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will go ahead as planned on June 21 and asked candidates to follow only official NTA channels for information.

The NTA also expressed gratitude to MeitY, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and state police for their efforts in addressing exam-related fraud.