NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key Out: Raise objections by June 28, check direct link here

Candidates can raise their objections before the specified deadline, which reportedly is until June 28, giving eligible applicants time to challenge any disputed answers with supporting evidence.

After the successful conduct of NEET Re-exam on June 21 2026, the National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key for candidates who appeared for the re-test. Students can now evaluate their responses and submit objections through the official portal.

Candidates can raise their objections before the specified deadline, which reportedly is until June 28, giving eligible applicants time to challenge any disputed answers with supporting evidence.

NEET Re-exam 2026 Answer key released: Check the direct link here

Candidates can log in to the official website to compare their recorded responses and estimate scores for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam held on June 21. Each challenge must include supporting academic evidence, and NTA has said no changes will be allowed once submitted. The agency advises students to review answers carefully and apply early to avoid last-day technical issues.

Check Direct link here

Objection Window Details

Objection window: Opened June 25, 2026; closes June 28, 2026, at 11:50 PM

Fee: Rs 200 per challenged question, non-refundable

Documents required: Supporting academic evidence must be uploaded with every challenge

Key rule: No modifications allowed after submission

Mode: Submit only through the official NTA website

Advice: Apply early to avoid last-day technical issues.

Objections can be submitted only once — no edits after confirmation. If an objection is accepted by experts, the fee for that question will be refunded. Invalid claims get no refund.

How to Challenge the NEET UG 2026 Answer Key